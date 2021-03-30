Donald Lyons

Donald Burke Lyons Sr., husband of Pauline Hicks Lyons, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence.  

Born Sept. 12, 1950, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Bessie Mae Robinson Lyons Sr.  

He was a retired fence contractor.

