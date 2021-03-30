Donald Lyons By Harrodsburg Herald | March 30, 2021 | 0 Donald Burke Lyons Sr., husband of Pauline Hicks Lyons, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence. Born Sept. 12, 1950, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Bessie Mae Robinson Lyons Sr. He was a retired fence contractor. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rev. Frederick Knickerbocker March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Kodi Mosley March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Clara Downs March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Terry Winburn March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Donald Lyons March 23, 2021 | No Comments »