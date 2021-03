Clara Frances Downs, 56, of Harrodsburg, wife of Roy Dean Downs, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born March 23, 1965, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Wade and Carrie (Hartley) Bromagen.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Nortonsville Assembly of God.