Titans Ready To Battle Back To Region

The Mercer County Senior High School baseball team is preparing to enter its first season with new Head Coach Cody Christopher leading from the dugout. The Titans last played in the spring of 2019 when they went 19-11 before falling by two runs to the Danville Admirals in the second round of the Region 12 tournament.

Christopher decided to kick off the season with a celebration of the program’s history with an alumni game that brought together nearly 30 former Titans to Amos Black Field.

“It was our way of inviting them back into the program,” said Christopher. “They created the rich tradition of winning baseball in Mercer County, and we are getting back to it. We plan on making this an annual event.”

Christopher outlined expectations for the upcoming season and how he hopes the team will fare in Region 12 play. First and foremost, Christopher expects progress, in character, education and baseball. He said he wants his players to succeed individually and as a team.

“When the kids get better each day, not only as an athlete, but as an individual and a student, then we are happy,” Christopher said. “Our goal this first year on the field is to compete for region and state. We have the makeup to really compete for both.”