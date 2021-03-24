Lady Titans Have Their Eyes On 46th District Title

Samuel Warren

Drew Toennies

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Softball season is here and the Mercer County Lady Titans could not be more excited to take the field. In 2019, Mercer County went 12-19, falling 4-0 to West Jessamine in the first round of the 46th district tournament. With the cancellation of the 2020 softball season, the team is looking to make up for lost time. Head Coach Robbie Tharp said his team is ready to take on the challenges of the upcoming season.

“We have some things to prove this year and I’m confident we will,” said Tharp, who is entering his seventh season coaching the Lady Titans.

“The girls are extremely excited to be able to play this season after last year’s disappointment of not having a season at all,” Tharp said. “We were scheduled that day to go to our first scrimmage when we all got shut down. The team was confused and deflated. Especially since not finishing the way they were capable of the previous year in 2019.”

Tharp has been impressed with his players’ work in this off-season. He said the preseason workouts and practices have been going well.

“The team has good focus and attention to detail,” he said. “Every day they get better.”

