Thomas Charles “Tom” Stratton, 82, of Raymond, MS, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS.

A native of Corning, NY, Tom was born June 11, 1938, a son of the late Kenneth Floyd Stratton and Barbara Elizabeth Deneen Stratton. He lived in Harrodsburg for many years where he was employed with Corning Glass.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tom served aboard the Gearing-class destroyer USS Noa, at Norfolk Naval Station, VA.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Robert William “Bob” Stratton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marsha Lynn Carpenter Stratton, of Raymond, MS; son, Shawn Stratton and wife Ashley, and grandson, Logan Thomas Stratton, all of Florence, MS.

