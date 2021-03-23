Steven Gray

Steven Dwayne Gray, 60, husband of Linda Faye (Harley) Gray, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.

Born July 5, 1960, in Lexington, he was the son of Anna Mae (Bond) Gray of Harrodsburg and the late Donald Gray.

He was a graduate of Jessamine County High School, received his AA degree from the University of Kentucky, was a computer programming field engineer for Intergraph Inc. and owned and operated bar-b-que concessions and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.