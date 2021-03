Nelson Clifford Green, 73, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 4, 1947, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Dorothy Mae (Hyatt) Green.

He was owner and operator of Green’s Five Point service station in Harrodsburg.