Michel Click

Michel Eugene Click, 63, husband of Kevinie McKinney Click of Harrodsburg, died March 9, 2021, at his home.

Born Aug. 5, 1957, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Sidney Eugene “Gene” and Barbara Dickerson Click.

He was retired from Kentucky Utilities, a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and a charter member and 4th degree knight of the Apostles Council of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Kentucky Colonel, served as chairman of the Harrodsburg School Board, a board member of the Harrodsburg Historical Society and a longtime chairman of their buildings and grounds committee. He was a member of the Cattleman’s Association as well as a board member of the Farm Services Agency.