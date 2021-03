Darrell Kevin Clemons, 54, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Born Nov. 18, 1966, in Louisville, he was the son of Carleen (David) Harper and Dennis K. (Barbara) Clemons.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one brother, Doug Clemons; one sister, Cathy Hodge; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.