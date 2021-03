Carolyn Celeste Smith Devine, 88, widow of Granville Curtis Devine, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Edgewood.

Born April 29, 1932, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Georgia (Terhune) Smith.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and the MEG/Emma Watts Sunday School Class and was a retired bookkeeper for Reed and Dedman Enterprises.