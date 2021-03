Brian Michael Coleman, 46, of Danville, died March 8, 2021, in Danville.

Born Aug. 13, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Jennifer Coleman of Nicholasville and the late Larry Coleman.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: two brothers, Josh Coleman of Nicholasville and Aaron Coleman of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Stephanie (Stephen) Carr of Stanford and Shashona (David) Hawkins of Harrodsburg; one niece; and extended family and friends.