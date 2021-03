Bonnie Carlye Farmer, 82, of Harrodsburg, widow of Bill Farmer, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 8, 1938, in Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Josephine (Green) Aubrey.

She was a retired custodian for the E.W. Brown Power Plant and was a member of the Berea Christian Church.