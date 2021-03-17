Ry’Ann Tharp Commits To Transylvania

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Senior High Lady Titan softball team had their first college commitment ceremony this past Friday, March 12, when Ry’Ann Tharp signed her commitment papers to Transylvania University.

“I’m very excited to get to play at Transy,” said Tharp. “I had met the coaches originally when I played travel ball at one of their tournaments and the coaches were super nice right off the bat. They approached me in such a nice way and most college coaches don’t do that. Plus, the education there can’t be beat. Transy is really good academically.”

