Lady Bulldogs Fall To Colts In Opening Round Of District Play

April Ellis

Sports Writer



The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-13) faced the West Jessamine Lady Colts (4-12) Tuesday night in the first round of the girl’s 46th district play hosted by Mercer County Senior High. Both teams were even behind the arc, hitting seven 3-point shots, but the Lady Bulldogs struggled with West’s inside game and ended their season, 76-46.

Lady Bulldog Baleigh Turner busted a 3-point shot in Burgin’s first possession. Gabby Thompson then forced West to turnover and things seemed to be going Burgin’s way. However, West hit back-to-back shots and took the lead, 4-3. Burgin handled West’s full pressure well, but struggled to finish at the net.

Grace Cocanougher had a great steal on a West inbound play and added two quick points for Burgin, 5-4, and regained the lead. For the next few minutes it rained threes, West hit two and Thompson hit one for the Lady Bulldogs, 14-8.

With seconds left in the quarter the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t find the bottom of the net and trailed, 16-8.

West went on an eight point scoring run to start the second quarter, 24-8. Three minutes in, Thompson scored for Burgin from the foul line and that was the jolt the Lady Bulldogs needed. They scored seven straight points, four from Avery Gray and a three-point shot from Cocanougher. Burgin worked to close the gap, 30-15. With two minutes left in the first half, Ellie Jenkins hit another shot, but the momentum swayed back to West. The Lady Colts led going into halftime, 37-17.

