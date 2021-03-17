Daarik Gray Named Interim Director Of Tourist Commission

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Daarik Gray has been named the new interim executive director of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission.

The tourist commission voted to hire Gray at last week’s board of directors meeting. He replaces Karen P. Hackett, who resigned in May of last year.

Gray, a Mercer County native, is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. Formerly a loan officer with Monticello Banking Company, he also served as sports reporter and managing editor at the Harrodsburg Herald. He has served on the board and as president of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. Gray is expected to begin his duties on or before April 1. In addition, the board voted to extend an offer to Garnie Yeager, currently the part-time bookkeeper, to serve as assistant director at 30 hours per week starting April 1.

Both motions passed unanimously.

