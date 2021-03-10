Lady Titans Garrett And Dean Commit To College Soccer

Sam Warren

Two 2021 Mercer County Senior High School graduates will play soccer at the next level.

Bella Garrett has committed to at Tennessee Tech University while Abby Dean has committed to Transylvania University. Garrett and Dean have been creating plays at the Mercer County soccer complex for four years, leading the Lady Titans to two consecutive Region 12 championship appearances in their junior and senior seasons.

Garrett played significant minutes during her four years as a Lady Titan, scoring 25 goals and assisting 17 in 73 games. She signed to become one of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who plays in the Ohio Valley Conference. Garrett said education was an important factor in her decision. Tennessee Tech is a public research university in Cookeville. Garrett plans to pursue a degree in the medical field hoping one day to be a cardiologist.

“Tennessee Tech has some of the best science and math fields in the country,” Garrett said. “The coaches put education first as well and have a very high team GPA. All of this really put them above the other schools.”

Dean also focused on education when she committed to Transylvania University in Lexington. She has developed a positive relationship with the coaching staff at Transy and feels the environment at Transy will allow her to truly be a student-athlete.

“I have always wanted to play college soccer and Transy was just a great fit for me,” Dean said. “Playing at Transy will give me the best of both worlds. I can truly be a student-athlete. I love the campus and the fact that it is in Lexington, which is a larger city, is great.”