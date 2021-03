Robert Moore

Cathy Akins, the environmental program manager and interim director of the Mercer County Health Department, has received the 2020 John W. Poe Award.

The award was presented to Akins last Friday. It recognizes an environmentalist who has done an outstanding job in preparedness or public health response in Kentucky.

“It is an honor to be recognized,” Akins said.

