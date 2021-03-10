Bulldogs Are All Aces In Homecoming Win

| | 0

The Harrodsburg Herald/Spencer Moore
Freshman Jacobe Taylor drove to the basket past the Aces defender in Burgin’s homecoming win Saturday, March 6. Taylor ended the game with 14 points.

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Bulldogs (3-15) put another victory in the record books, winning 66-51 against the Cloverport Aces (1-19) for their homecoming game on Saturday, March 6.

Cloverport put the first points on the board, but Burgin jumped out 7-2 with two baskets from Greyson Mitchell and a three-pointer from Jacob Qualls. Burgin had the steal with seconds left in the first quarter, but there wasn’t enough time to get a good shot off. The Bulldogs led the Aces, 11-7.

Jacobe Taylor had the hot hand and hit back-to-back treys to give Burgin a 21-10 lead halfway through the second quarter. Cloverport hit four straight points from the free throw line to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to single digits, 26-15. Jeremiah DeCruize battled hard to the basket for the foul call and went one for two from the charity stripe. Burgin went into the half up 28-17.

The Bulldogs play Lynn Camp on Thursday, March 11, with tip off at 7:30 p.m. They play Jackson City at home Friday night at 7 p.m.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe online.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment