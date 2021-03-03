Researchers Seek To Exhume Harrodsburg’s Dancing Lady

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Local historian Anna Armstrong said the legend of the Dancing Lady of Graham Springs is part of Harrodsburg’s identity. New developments in that legend, which dates back to the 1840s, have prompted two researchers to seek permission to exhume her remains.

Todd Matthews and Lynne Smelser, along with Armstrong, hope to establish enough interest, historical reference and funds to exhume the Dancing Lady and run her DNA through the ancestry databases.

Concern over whether or not an actual body resides in the grave has been voiced by Mayor Art Freeman during last week’s City Commissioners meeting along with, hesitation over the research team disturbing the park and concerns with sensationalism. Armstrong said she thinks the project is needed to find the truth from a historical perspective.

“This legend is something I grew up with,” said Armstrong. “I see these new developments as an opportunity to enhance the ending. Whether there is something inside the coffin it will only make the legend more interesting.”

