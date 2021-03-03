Lady Warriors Tame The Lady Rebels

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Danville Christian Academy Lady Warriors (4-4) defeated the Boyle County Lady Rebels Thursday, Feb. 25, on their home court.

The Lady Warriors started off slow in the first quarter. Ruth Mbugua, Victoria Inman and Grace Mbugua combined for only eight points. Boyle’s Annabelle Tarter and Andy Glasscock both hit three-point shots. Along with baskets by Emily Glasscock, Peyton Bugg and Ella Coffey, Boyle ended the quarter with a seven point lead, 15-8.

The Lady Warriors clawed their way back into the game in the second quarter. G. Mbugua and Maggie Bentley both put down shots. Alexus Phegley had Boyle’s only field goal with the rest of their points coming from the foul line. DCA gained the lead 27-21 at the end of the first half.

