Harrodsburg First Moves Back To Diamond Point Welcome Center

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is moving back to the Diamond Point Welcome Center.

On Monday, board members began packing up the Harrodsburg First office on Main Street. The movers were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. The group has to be out of the office by Monday, March 15.

Last week, the Harrodsburg First board of directors voted to end the office lease with Ragged Edge Community Theatre. The lease was for two years through February 2022 with $350 a month rent. Harrodsburg First voted to pay $1,100 to break the lease including rent through April.

“I think it’s going to be the best arrangement,” said Noel Turner, the treasurer for Harrodsburg First. Turner chaired last week’s meeting.

The group will not pay rent at Diamond Point. In addition, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission will provide all utilities, including internet. Turner said that will save Harrodsburg First up to $200 a month.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program will be Thursday, March 25, at Diamond Point Welcome Center (488 Price Avenue).

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe to the online edition.