Despite Strong First Half, Lady Bulldogs Lose To Adair

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (2-10) played the Adair Lady Indians (5-10) at Burgin Independent High School on Friday, Feb. 26. The Lady Bulldogs only trailed by four at the end of the first half, but Adair freshman Ellie Cheatham was too much for Burgin’s defense and they lost, 63-42.

Burgin struggled to score in the first quarter, with their only points coming from Baleigh Turner and Avery Gray. Adair junior Laney Stotts hit two from outside the arc and Burgin trailed 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Burgin Lady Bulldogs started to find the bottom of the net. Eighth grader Gabby Thompson hit two three-point shots and Turner contributed one of her own. Eighth grader Jemma Jenkins was three for three from the foul line. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Indians 20 to 15 and only trailed by four points at the end of the first half, 29-25.

“The game went well, we were coached to the best abilities that our coaches could tonight and of course not every game is going to go how you want it too, but we just have to work for it to make it go the way we wanted,” said eighth grade guard Gabby Thompson.

