Virgie Elizabeth Savage, 76, wife of William Thomas “Tom” Savage, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 5, 1944, in Oneida, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Virgil A and Reval Bertram Coffman.

She was a retired Harrodsburg School System food service administrator and a member of the Faith Temple of Danville.