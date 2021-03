Robert Vernon Dinkle Jr., 70, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born June 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert and Loretta (Bishop) Dinkle Sr.

He was a graduate of Franklin County High School, attended the University of Kentucky and Morehead State University, and was a mutuel clerk at Keeneland, Churchill Downs and Oaklawn Park, Arkansas, racetracks.