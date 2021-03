Margie Wallace Pike, 64, of Harrodsburg, wife of Carroll “Glenn” Pike Sr., died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her residence.

Born Aug. 25, 1956, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Deva Marie (McQueary) Bottom.

She was a homemaker and a former employee for Shakertown, Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.