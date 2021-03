Karen Sue Peavler, 64, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home.

Born April 25, 1956, in Port Clinton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jean (Van Horn) Smith of Pemberville, Ohio, and the late Charles William Smith.

She was a retired teacher and counselor for the Danville Christian Academy, Mercer County Central Schools and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.