Joe Masterson

Joe Cecil Masterson, 91, of Stanford, widower of Emma Jean Anderson (Masterson) Wilkinson, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford.

Born May 17, 1929, in Stanford, he was the son of the late James and Mattie Mae (Penman) Masterson and stepfather Varney Wilkinson.

He attended the former Logantown School, was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, was an employee of Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and was a member of the First Church of God of America in Danville.