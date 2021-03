Cheryl D. Patterson DMD, 63, of Harrogate, Tennessee, wife of David Shawn Patterson, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Dec. 24, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carol (Horner) Hatfield of Richmond, Indiana, and the late John Smith.

She was a University of Kentucky alumnus, a dentist and was a member of St. Julian Catholic Church, the American Dental Association and the Virginia Dental Association.