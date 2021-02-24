Moseley Resigns From City Commission

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Commissioner Scott Moseley has resigned from the Harrodsburg City Commission.

Moseley, who works with the Kentucky Department of Insurance, has been promoted to division director over property and casualty. He said as a state officer, it is considered incompatible with serving on the commission and this meeting would be his last.

Moseley, who oversees the police, telecommunications and fire departments, has served with the city commission since 2010.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the citizens of Harrodsburg,” Moseley said.

He recommended Whitenack, the former chief of the Harrodsburg Police Department, to take over the public safety departments. Moseley said it is legal because the city commission had done it before. He said he had emailed a notice of his resignation to Mayor Freeman, but the mayor said he had not seen it yet.

Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham moved to transfer Whitenack to public safety. Mayor Freeman asked for a second, which Commissioner Ruth Ann Bryant declined to provide. Whitenack seconded the motion. In a roll call vote, Isham and Whitenack voted yes while Bryant voted no. Freeman voted yes, saying, “I’m going to go along with the crowd.”

City Clerk Shavonna Huffman said they may need to amend the city ordinance.

Mayor Art Freeman thanked Moseley for his service. While saying they didn’t agree on everything, he felt they always worked out their disagreements and called Moseley a friend.

“We’re going to miss you,” Freeman said.

The mayor will meet with the remaining city commissioners some time this week to discuss Moseley’s replacement. They have not set a date or time for the executive session. The mayor said they would have to give 24 hours notice.

Freeman said there have been three applicants so far, including Bailiff Garland Christopher and Dan Yates of Campbellsville University.

“If we can get it done by the end of next week that’ll be good,” Freeman said.

