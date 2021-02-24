Lady Warriors Lose A Tough One To Lady Rebels In Overtime

April Ellis

The Lady Warriors of Danville Christian Academy (3-3) played just their sixth game Saturday night after multiple games were canceled due to COVID-19 and bad weather. Unfortunately, the Lady Warriors fell in the final minutes of overtime to the Lady Rebels of Casey County (8-9), 59-50.

The Lady Warriors came out strong in the first quarter and took a 10-8 lead.

Sophomore guard Victoria Inmon opened the second quarter with a successful drive and a one call to get the five point lead. Casey quickly retook the lead, 14-13, when sophomores Madison Chansler and Chloe Dunn hit back-to-back three-pointers. Inmon and junior Maggie Bentley put eighth grader Grace Mbugua to work with high passes. Mbugua had a soft touch at the basket and converted them into points, 17-14.

DCA sent Casey’s Macie Lee to the foul line. She hit the first basket and missed the second. Casey rebounded with 15.1 seconds left but DCA’s defense clamped down and prevented a shot. DCA led 21-17 at the end of the first half.

