Harrodsburg 250th Commission Bill Passes In Kentucky State House

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Kentucky House of Representatives has established a commission to celebrate Harrodsburg’s Sestercentennial. This is not the same group as Harrodsburg 250th Inc.

House Bill 256, which was sponsored by Rep, Kim King, will set up a commission responsible for overseeing the 250th anniversary of Harrodsburg’s founding.

“Harrodsburg is my home so it is always close to my heart,” King said. “As tourism chair, it was my honor to present this legislation for approval. By establishing this commission now in preparation of the sestercentennial in 2024, Mercer County can officially start the process of planning for this historic anniversary.”

Billy Rankin, interim president of Harrodsburg 250th, Inc. and vice president of marketing and programming at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, said the new commission will be an asset to Harrodsburg as well as the 250th.

