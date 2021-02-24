Cardinals Fly Past Bulldogs

Spencer Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Bulldogs (1-11) hosted the Taylor County Cardinals (8-6) on Monday, Feb. 22, in what the Bulldogs hoped would be a bounce back game after last week’s overtime loss. Unfortunately, Burgin missed their mark again and lost by a final score of 69-32.

On the opening possession, junior guard John Boursaw struck quickly with a drive and gave the Bulldogs their only lead of the game. The Cardinals immediately answered, making three of their first four shot attempts and taking a 7-2 lead into the Bulldogs’ first timeout.

While the Cardinal offense was red hot, the Bulldogs struggled to find the bottom of the net, scoring just seven points with seven turnovers in the first quarter. At the end of one, the Cardinals led 20-7.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with back to back turnovers, something they struggled with throughout the game and season. Head Coach Troy Lee Thomas spoke about Burgin’s woes after the game.

“We’ve got to do a better job of recognizing defenses and making better decisions,” Thomas said. “That’s the thing we have struggled with this year is just the decision making has hurt us a lot. We get balls deflected and stolen and then they get easy baskets.”

For more of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe online.