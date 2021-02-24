Blood Drive On March 3

The Mercer County Community will be holding a blood drive on Wednesday, March 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Every day, the Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors to give blood so that local patients’ lives can be saved. Patient need blood for a variety of reasons—cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more.

Local blood donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide the life-saving gifts needed to more than 70 hospitals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mobile blood drives have canceled, making each community blood drive even more important than ever before.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.