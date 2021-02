Taylor Lunsford, 74, husband of Teresa Derringer Lunsford, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 12, 1946, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Lee and Nancy Warren Lunsford.

He was the owner and operator of Taylor’s Auto Sales, “A Walking Man’s Friend” since 1975.”