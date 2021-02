Patricia “Patty” Gaines Stone, 80, widow of Richard Lee Stone, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Born March 15, 1940, in Owenton, she was the daughter of the late John and Juanita Gaines.

She was an educator at Foster Heights Elementary, a minister of music for New Salem Baptist Church, Wickland Baptist Church and Bardstown Baptist Church and a member of the Women’s Missionary Union.