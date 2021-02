Hobert “Buddy” Riley, 83, of Salvisa, widower of Donna Messex Riley, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home.

Born May 8, 1937, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Seabert and Frances (Chesser) Riley.

He was a retired warehouse foreman for Austin Nichols Distillery and was a Baptist.