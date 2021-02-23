Barbara Burchett By Harrodsburg Herald | February 23, 2021 | 0 Barbara Burchett, 66, of Danville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Landmark of Danville. Arrangements are incomplete at the Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Patricia Stone February 23, 2021 | No Comments » Victoria Southerland February 23, 2021 | No Comments » Hobert “Buddy” Riley February 23, 2021 | No Comments » Taylor Lunsford February 23, 2021 | No Comments » Charlotte Lapinski February 23, 2021 | No Comments »