April Cutlip By Harrodsburg Herald | February 23, 2021

April Annette Cutlip, 53, wife of Randy Cutlip, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville. Born April 12, 1967, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Martha Lloyd Mull.