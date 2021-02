Stephen M. Crane, 76, of Salvisa, husband of Wanda Whittaker Crane, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 14, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, he was the son of the late James and Rose Marie (Lamb) Crane.

He was a retired Shawnee Farm employee and a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.