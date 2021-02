Roy Maurice Coats, 83, of Springfield, widower of Mildred mahaney Coats, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Morning Point Danville, Danville.

Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Chicago, Ill, he was the son of the late James Floyd and Mary Alice (Thorton) Coats.

Roy was a retired Supervisor for Reynolds Metal and was a member of the Church of Christ.