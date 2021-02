Martha Sallee Green, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Virgil Green, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Landmark of Lancaster.

Born Aug. 14, 1926, in Atwood, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Steve and Mamie (Noel) Sallee.

She was a retired sales clerk for Broaddus Inc. and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.