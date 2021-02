Lillian Mae Devine Long, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of Vernice Jewell Long, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Landmark of Danville.

Born May 31, 1932, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Ansel and Margie Harmon Devine.

She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Genesco Shoe Factory.