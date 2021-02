Jo Ann Huffman, 85, of Harrodsburg, widow of Marvin Hassel Huffman, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation Respiratory Care Center in Brodhead.

Born July 25, 1935, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Curtis and Mae (Hart) Smith.

She was a retired Corning Inc. employee and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.