Effie Dolores Hamner, 77, of Lancaster, widow of Clifford Ray Hamner, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Jan. 23, 1944, in Yosemite, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey C. and the late Wallace Irene (Luster) McQueary.

She was a retired nurse and a member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church.