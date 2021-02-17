Dock Warren By Harrodsburg Herald | February 17, 2021 | 0 Dock Warren, 68, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health of Lexington. Born Aug. 9, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Geneva P. VanDyke Penman and the late William Davis Warren Sr. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Betsy Napier February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Lillian Long February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Jo Ann Huffman February 17, 2021 | No Comments » James Hill Jr. February 17, 2021 | No Comments » Effie Hamner February 17, 2021 | No Comments »