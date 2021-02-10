Yeast Recognized For (Her First) 1,000 Points

April Ellis

Mercer sophomore Timberlynn Yeast was recognized for earning 1,000 points in varsity play before the Lady Titans’

game against Casey County on Friday, Feb. 5.

Yeast hit the milestone basket last year, her freshman year, in the opening game of the district tournament against the Burgin Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Titans won that game, 77-29, with Yeast c 15 points that night.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for Timberlynn. To achieve this milestone as a freshman is impressive to say the least. But Timberlynn’s offense is not the only thing that allows her to shine. She consistently performs on the defensive end with rebounds, steal, deflections, as well as, distributing the ball well. She has drastically improved her game over the last few seasons to become one of the best sophomores in the state. She has a very bright future with her time remaining in high school and at the next level,” said Head Basketball Coach Hayley Spivey.

Yeast has started for the Lady Titans since her 8th grade year. She is currently ranked #12 (in all classes) in the state by the Lexington Herald Leader and Prep Girls Hoops has her ranked as #3 for the class of 2023 and the #1 college prospect for the 12th region.

“All of the time spent in the gym is starting to show on the court. With 1000 points as a freshman, I’m not done yet. I’m going to work my way to 2,000,” said Yeast.

