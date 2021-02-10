Washington Takes Commands Against The Titans

April Ellis

The Mercer County Titans (4-3) struggled to score against an experienced Washington County team (10-3), Saturday, Feb. 6. The Titans lost, 47-61, to the Commanders who have eight seniors to the Titans’ two.

It was nearly two and half minutes into the game before sophomore Seth Caton was able to put points on the board for the Titans. Sophomore Evan Hart got in foul trouble early in the game getting two calls within minutes of each other and headed for the bench.

Aaron Caton hit a shot to bring the Titans wihtin 3, 6-9 halfway through the quarter, but with 2:40 left Washington hit a 3-point shot to widen the gap 8-14. With only 3.9 seconds left in the first quarter Washington’s Kamar Phillips drained another 3-pointer extending their lead to 9, 8-17.

Washington County attacked the boards the first couple minutes of the second quarter. Sophomore Donavan Wright ended the run with two points, bringing the score to 10-23. A. Caton hit a foul shot and senior Sam Baughman sank two shots from a technical on Washington’s Javontae Wright for hanging on the rim. Junior Brayden Dunn drove to the basket with two minutes left in the half, but with only seconds left Washington hit another shot and closed out the quarter 32-15.

