Lady Titans Beat Lady Rebels

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Lady Titans (6-4) easily handled defending 12th region champions the Casey County Lady Rebels (5-7) Friday, Feb. 5. Along with the 70-47 win, the Lady Titans also honored sophomore Timberlynn Yeast for achieving 1000 points last season.

In the beginning minutes of the game, Casey County was able to easily break Mercer’s press, so the Lady Titans stepped up their defense. Senior Ry’Ann Tharp earned the five second call with her defense and it was all the spark her team needed to shut Casey down. Midway through the first quarter, Mercer only allowed Casey five points, while their shooters, Yeast and Anna Kate Dreakeford who combined for 17 points in the first quarter, got hot. By the end of the quarter Mercer led 23-9.

“They came out ready to play tonight,” said Head Coach Hayley Spivey. “We challenged them to do that and I thought they responded well and came out with alot of energy.”

Mercer kept up their defensive pressure and after Yeast knocked a ball loose she made the long pass to Tharp who spun around her defender to make the shot. Mercer’s fans wanted the and one call, but didn’t get it that time. However, the Lady Titans made excellent use of the foul calls they did receive and shot 81.2 percent from the charity line. The Lady Titans lead 39-18 going into the half.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald, or subscribe to the online version.