Couple Arrested After Shots Fired

Robert Moore

Two people are in jail after an incident last Friday in which shots were fired.

Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department responded to a complaint about a fight at the intersection of Cogar Avenue and Davies Street on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11:11 p.m.

One day later, one of the people involved in the dispute reported she had been assaulted at her home, according to the uniform citation. She said Madison Paige Releford, 23, of Harrodsburg, pulled out a gun and fired it into the air. After police arrived and broke up the fight, the witness complained that Releford had sent her death threats, according to the uniform citation.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, at 9:24 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a residence on Parkway Avenue, where they discovered “a white powdery substance, Xanax pill, a firearm, ammo, plastic bags and a dab pipe,” according to the uniform citation.

Both Releford and Jalee Man’Tez De’Yel Penix, 25, also of Harrodsburg, were arrested and charged with 4th-degree assault (minor injury), 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3rd-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance. Releford was also charged with 3rd-degree terrorist threatening.

Releford and Penix are both being held at Boyle County Detention Center on bonds worth $24,000. Patrolmen Akio Tonge and Blake Darland of the Harrodsburg Police Department are the arresting officers.

