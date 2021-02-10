Burgin Falls To Mountain Lions

The Burgin Bulldogs played the Pineville Mountain Lions on Saturday, Feb. 6, at home. Throughout the game, both basketball teams fought hard, but the Burgin boys lost, 47 to 78.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs struggled to get shots on the board. Pineville had a good start with 22 points in the first eight minutes of the game.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs put 19 points in the book, including eight layups back to back. Despite the strong effort, Pineville still led, 44 to 28.

After half-time, Burgin’s John Borrow picked up the pace. He led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points for the night. Despite Borrow’s heroics, at the end of the third quarter, Pineville was still on top, 63 to 36.

After a hard fought fourth quarter, Pineville won, 78 to 47. Pineville also led in fouls, with 25 total fouls to Burgin’s 17.

The Bulldogs will travel to Mercer County Senior High School to face the Titans on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:45 p.m.

SCORING

J.Borrow-16, G. Mitchell-9, R. Owsley- 8, H. Reed- 4, E. Cochran-4, J. Quails-4, J. Taylor- 2.